County: City of Dayton has ‘not provided a plan’ to address water contamination

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been nearly 15 months since a report of the Ohio EPA addressed water contamination in the City of Dayton and Montgomery County, but the county claims that the city has not done enough to address the issues.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were confirmed in 2008 to be in the water by the city of Dayton and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA.)

According to Colbert, the city has not provided the county a plan to address the contamination of PFAS in the drinking water.

Colbert recently called the Ohio EPA to seek assistance in developing a method of testing water and to set up a meeting with the city to mediate the situation.

Despite the contamination, the water is safe, according to both Colbert and Pat Turnbull.

“We are not saying the water is unsafe,” Colbert said. “But what we are saying is that the water needs to be tested regularly and comprehensively in coordination with the city and the EPA.”

PFAS is a man-made chemical that can be found in common household items, including cleaning supplies and non-stick cookware service.

“We want to be proactive in addressing PVAS contamination in our community,” Turnbull said.

