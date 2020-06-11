Montgomery County launches CARES Act to help small business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials held a news conference Thursday to announce the launch of a program to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials launched the Montgomery County CARES Act small business grant program. Local businesses will be able to apply for a grant up to $10,000 from the $40 million available in CARES Act funds dedicated to this program, according to county officials.

There are a few requirements to follow if you want to apply including:

Businesses must be in Montgomery County

Must have fewer than 30 employees

Must have less than $1 million in annual gross revenue

Businesses must demonstrate impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Funds must be used for utilities, rent and other fixed costs

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge said Montgomery County Commissioners created the CARES Office to distribute the $200 million in funding received from the federal government to assist recovery efforts. This is the first financial assistance program created by the Montgomery County Office of Cares Act.

“While this is a substantial amount of money we know there is no shortage of need in the community right now,” Dodge said. “The pandemic inflicted swift and massive damage on our local economy and that is why we are focusing first on providing assistance to small businesses.”

To review criteria of the grants head to the County’s website.