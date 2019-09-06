Developer walks away from project site, Dayton loses out on jobs, millions in investment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a news conference Friday morning that planned development at the Dayton International Airport will not happen.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the City “lost the opportunity to attract a $250 million investment into the City of Dayton.” Dickstein said a tenant who was interested in property at the Dayton International Airport and ready to begin building has walked away from the site and no other site in the city meets the requirements of the developer.

Dickstein said, “The City of Union’s filing of an affidavit to cloud the title was clearly a legal maneuver to prevent the Dayton site from being selected, while strengthening their own competitive advantage for the investment.”

The City will conduct additional environmental studies to determine what other mitigation measures are needed to encourage future development.

Whaley said the development would have generated an additional $1.2 million in annual income tax and the City has lost the opportunity to invest over $1 million in Dayton neighborhoods with the loss of the development deal. Whaley also said the City was “completely caught off guard.”

Whaley said the city not only lost out on the potential income, but also the opportunity to prioritize the incoming jobs for Dayton residents. Whaley said this would have been a requirement in the development contract.

Whaley said the planned manufacturing firm would have offered between 650 and 700 jobs with an average annual salary of $75,000, Whaley said. “It is jobs like these that help pull families out of poverty and into the middle class,” Whaley said.

