MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after stealing a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office cruiser and leading deputies on a chase, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person down in a pickup truck at a gas station on Needmore Ave. in Harrison Township. While responding to the scene, a man stole a cruiser at took off at around 6:45 am, leading police and deputies on a chase.