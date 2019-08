DAYTON, Ohio – Mayor Nan Whaley and Springfield native John Legend are speaking in the Oregon District one week after the mass shooting.

The shooting killed nine people and injured dozens more.

Dayton Police were able to take down the 24-year-old gunman less than a minute after shots rang out in the early morning hours of August 4th.

If you would like to donate to the victims and their families, click here.