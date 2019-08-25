SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Kanye West hosts Sunday Service ahead of Gem City Shine

DAYTON – Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark ahead of the Gem City Shine event later in the day.

Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Dave Chappelle were also there. The event drew a large crowd to Riverscape Sunday morning. The event lasted about 90 minutes and featured choir singers

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

Kanye took the stage Sunday morning and immediately began firing up the crowd. West said, “We’ve come to love you and we’ve come to share the love of Jesus Christ with you all today.”

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also posted on her Twitter feed Sunday morning about the Sunday Service.

Kim Kardashian West began sharing Instagram stories in January of the events which have grown in popularity.

Later Sunday, Chappelle will host Gem City Shine in the Oregon District. Around 20,000 people are expected at the event being held to honor those killed in the August 4th mass shooting.

The event is happening from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Preparation for the day’s events got underway early Sunday morning.

(WDTN Photo)

(WDTN Photo)

Stevie Wonder does a sound check in the Oregon District ahead of Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo)



(WDTN Photo)

RTA is operating free shuttles from UD Arena where attendees are encouraged to park for free Sunday morning.

Streets around Oregon District are blocked off and access is restricted to those who have tickets.

