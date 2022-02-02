DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for two new aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facilities coming to Dayton.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday that Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) selected Dayton as the location for the two facilities. The facilities will be located at the Dayton International Airport, according to a release. Approximately 150 new jobs will be added.

“SNC is on the leading edge of advanced aerospace technology, and Ohio is proud to partner in this critically important venture,” said DeWine. “The corporation’s decision to locate in close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Life Cycle Management Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory recognizes the immeasurable value of the Dayton region and its competitive advantage in accelerating our nation’s defense and aerospace programs.”

The formal announcement and ceremonial groundbreaking with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen and others took place at 3:00 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.