Greene County Sheriff: Cheryl Coker’s remains found in Caesarcreek Twp.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff said in a news conference Monday the skeletal remains found on Waynesville Jamestown Road in Caesercreek Township have been identified as Cheryl Coker.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said deputies the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations returned to the field Monday where the remains were found. The remains have been taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab where they were identified as Coker.

Coker was last seen in October of 2018. Her disappearance has since been deemed a homicide.

October 2, 2018: Cheryl Coker drops one of her daughters off at school. She returns home, and within a three-hour span, she is unaccounted for.

October 3, 2018: Coker’s car is found in a Kroger parking lot next to Clancy’s Tavern. Marisa Coker, Cheryl’s daughter, found the car using the Find My iPhone app. All of Cheryl’s personal belongings were found inside.

“Not knowing anything, not hearing anything, it’s very hard to keep those good spirits and stuff, even though you try so hard to do that,” she says.

Eleven days before Coker went missing, she filed from divorce from her husband, William. It was also revealed that the two were in an open marriage.

Roughly one month into the investigation, police say they are investigating a kidnapping.

Eventually, search warrants yield new evidence such as a text from Cheryl sent to a coworker that read: “So, I will be in tomorrow if I’m not dead.”

Flash forward to December: Riverside Police tell 2 NEWS that they have narrowed their suspect pool.

“This is one of those cases that, I think it’s a very close-knit kind of case,” said Chief Frank Robinson with the Riverside Police Department.

Between November and December, community search groups grow in numbers.

February 19, 2019: Police publicly name William Coker their main suspect. New video is released showing a man dressed in all black dropping Cheryl’s car off and making his way back to the Coker neighborhood.

William Coker remains the main suspect but he has not been charged.