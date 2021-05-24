WATCH LIVE: Dayton to unveil ‘Police Transparency Portal’ Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will announce a new police transparency portal Monday as part of the city’s police reform efforts.

The announcement will be made at City Hall at 10:30 a.m.

After introducing a long list of recommendations in April, the Police Reform Implementation Committee met for the first time in late April.

Over the next few months, the job of this group will be to make sure progress is made to implement the reforms as they were intended by the working groups that created them.

“We can do it better in Dayton and I see it as a way for us to be a national best practice,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.