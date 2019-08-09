Dayton Police to have bigger presence in Oregon District, downtown this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police officials want those who plan to be downtown this weekend to be safe.

Dayton Police Major Wendy Stiver said police have had an increased presence all week and people can expect to see an increased presence in the Oregon District this weekend.

Stiver said it is extremely safe downtown and in the Oregon District. Violent crime downtown is so low, according to Stiver, police spend extra effort keeping officers assigned to the district busy.

Police also said the more people that come downtown the greater the level of public safety. When more people are in an area it actually discourages crime and allow police to be notified quicker when there is an issue.

