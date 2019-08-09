Dayton Police to have bigger presence in Oregon District, downtown this weekend

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police officials want those who plan to be downtown this weekend to be safe.

Dayton Police Major Wendy Stiver said police have had an increased presence all week and people can expect to see an increased presence in the Oregon District this weekend.

Stiver said it is extremely safe downtown and in the Oregon District. Violent crime downtown is so low, according to Stiver, police spend extra effort keeping officers assigned to the district busy.

Police also said the more people that come downtown the greater the level of public safety. When more people are in an area it actually discourages crime and allow police to be notified quicker when there is an issue.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS