WATCH LIVE: Dayton Mayor, City Manager comment on new round of federal indictments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City leaders in Dayton are reacting to Tuesday’s FBI and Department of Justice press conference in which three more individuals were indicted in connection with the Dayton corruption scandal.

Steve Rauch, 64 of Germantown; Joyce Cameron, 71 of Trotwood and James Cameron, 80 of Trotwood were indicted on federal charges of fraud and conspiracy on Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Dayton.

Joyce Cameron is a former mayor of Trotwood.

Rauch and the Camerons were each indicted on six counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Glassman said his office was in communications with attorneys for the Camerons to appear in court.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and City Manager Shelly Dickstein are taking questions at City Hall around 6 pm.

