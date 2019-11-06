Residents offer condolences for community at city commission meeting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission meeting is underway, where city leaders are expected to address the shooting of Detective Jorge DelRio.

Wednesday afternoon, Dayton Police announced that Det. DelRio’s injuries are “tragically not survivable.” He remains on advanced life support at Grandview Medical Center.

“After 30 years of dedicated public service, Det. DelRio will continue to give of himself by being an organ donor upon his death,” police said.

You can watch the city commission meeting below.

