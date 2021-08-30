WATCH LIVE: Clayton Police demonstrates new body cameras

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Clayton Police Department is set to utilize and demonstrate new body-worn camera technology.

According to a release from the City of Dayton, Mayor Mike Stevens and Chief Matt Hamlin is joining community and technology partners to launch the city’s first body worn camera program.

The city said it is the beginning of a five-year, $130,000 contract with Utility, inc., which includes equipping 17 officers with patented BodyWorn cameras.

The cameras are embedded into the officers’ uniforms to prevent the cameras from detaching. Clayton Police Department said this is to support the department’s transparency and trust with the community.

