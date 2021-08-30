WATCH LIVE: Clayton Police demonstrates new body cameras

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Clayton Police Department is set to utilize and demonstrate new body-worn camera technology.

According to a release from the City of Dayton, Mayor Mike Stevens and Chief Matt Hamlin is joining community and technology partners to launch the city’s first body worn camera program.

The city said it is the beginning of a five-year, $130,000 contract with Utility, inc., which includes equipping 17 officers with patented BodyWorn cameras.

The cameras are embedded into the officers’ uniforms to prevent the cameras from detaching. Clayton Police Department said this is to support the department’s transparency and trust with the community.  

Watch the demonstration live here at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Spike in ivermectin drug poisonings

‘He saved her life’: Husband killed confronting intruder

Nationwide Children's Hospital experts discuss COVID-19 in kids

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on Aug. 30

More News