Clark County Sheriff’s Office announces new job opportunities, contract changes

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDNT) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that they are looking to hire several corrections officers for the jail.

On December 11, 2019, the Board of County Commissioners approved a new contract agreed upon between Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Deputies Union that will provide competitive wages and longevity pay.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this change will help them keep qualified applicants while saving taxpayer money. They project that hiring six full-time corrections officers will have a cost savings of over $200,000.

Pay rates for these positions will be between $19 and $21 per hour, and any corrections officer already certified will start out at $20 per hour.

