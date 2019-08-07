WATCH LIVE: City leaders, Sen. Brown to react to Trump visit to Miami Valley

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and leaders from the City of Dayton are holding a press conference to give their thoughts on President Donald Trump’s visit to the Miami Valley Wednesday to visit with victims of the Oregon District mass shooting.

President Trump arrived at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at around 11 am and went to Miami Valley Hospital where he met with victims of Sunday’s mass shooting. President Trump departed Miami Valley Hospital at around 1:15 pm and headed back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he departed for El Paso, Texas, the site of another mass shooting that happened on Saturday.

