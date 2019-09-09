WATCH LIVE: 6 Dayton officers receive Medal of Valor from Pres. Trump for stopping shooter

Six officers who responded immediately to the threat in the Oregon District were thanked by city officials.

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The six police officers who took down the mass shooter who killed nine and injured 27 in the Oregon District in August will receive the Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.

The officers being honored by President Trump are: Sgt. William C. Knight; Officer Brian Rolfes; Officer Vincent Carter; Officer Ryan Nabel; Officer Jeremy Campbell; and Officer David Denlinger.

2 NEWS will stream the ceremony live on air, on WDTN.com, and the 2 NEWS app.

