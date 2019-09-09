1  of  2
Live Now
6 Dayton officers receive Medal of Valor from Pres. Trump for stopping shooter Skylar Richardson on Trial: Day 4

WATCH LIVE: 6 Dayton officers receive Medal of Valor from Pres. Trump for stopping shooter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Six officers who responded immediately to the threat in the Oregon District were thanked by city officials.

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The six police officers who took down the mass shooter who killed nine and injured 27 in the Oregon District in August will receive the Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.

The officers being honored by President Trump are: Sgt. William C. Knight; Officer Brian Rolfes; Officer Vincent Carter; Officer Ryan Nabel; Officer Jeremy Campbell; and Officer David Denlinger.

2 NEWS will stream the ceremony live on air, on WDTN.com, and the 2 NEWS app.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS