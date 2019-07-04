WATCH: ‘Lights in Flight’ fireworks light up downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Lights in Flight festival and fireworks show returned to RiverScape MetroPark Wednesday night.

The festival included music, food, and fun, and the night ended with, of course, fireworks!

If you missed the event, not to worry. You can still re-live the fireworks here!

