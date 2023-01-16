DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department Honor Guard played a key role before the game between the Bengals and Ravens on Sunday.

The KPD Honor Guard was given a chance to participate in the first round of the AFC Championships on Sunday, January 16. Before the game began, the honor guard got to present the colors during the national anthem which was played by Aiden Fisher, a cast member from Season 4 of the Netflix show Stranger Things.

Video taken during the game shows officers from the Honor Guard displaying the flags as Fischer plays the anthem on guitar.

Later that evening, the Cincinnati Bengals pulled a win against the Baltimore Ravens, moving on to a rematch of their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills.

This article was written with contributions by the Associated Press.