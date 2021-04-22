WATCH: Kettering school hosts parade of ducks

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Prass Elementary in Kettering were treated to a special parade of ducks Wednesday.

Kettering City Schools posted this video to their Facebook page. They say each spring a mama duck returns to the school’s courtyard to lay her eggs.

Mr. Mike the custodian made sure the duck and her babies made it safely from the courtyard through the building and back to their natural habitat.

Kettering Schools said this year, Prass had two mama ducks with nests. One new family was released but the other is still in residence.