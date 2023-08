DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve heard of firefighters getting cats out of trees, but this is a new one.

The Kettering Fire Department recently got an interesting call, which was someone reporting a deer in trouble.

A video shared by the fire department shows several responders crowded around, helping to free the deer, who had gotten lodged into a local resident’s fence.

They were able to slip the animal out, and it proceeded to rush back off into the wilderness.