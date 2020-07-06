Watch how quickly the heat becomes dangerous inside a car

At least seven children have died in a hot car in the United States this year, according to San Jose State University.

The heat wave continues in the Miami Valley with highs in the 90s through Friday.

At 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon the temperature in Moraine was 89 degrees. In the back seat of a car, however, it was 99 degrees.

“A temperature can rise in a sealed car very very rapidly in a short number of minutes, to triple digits very quickly,” Premier health EMS Center of excellence, Medical Director Dr. Randy Marriott said.

A popsicle melted in 23 minutes. The temperature inside the car at that time was 109 degrees.

“Obviously do not keep small children in a closed car for any length of time what so ever, and the same would go for your pets,” Marriott said.

Signs of heat stroke are a throbbing headache, rapid pulse, and red, hot, and dry skin. Marriott said the first signs of becoming overheated or dehydrated will be a chance in mental status.

“It might be something subtle. It might be a little bit of irritability. It might be a little inattention,” Marriott said. “Those are some signs that you might be becoming overheated and dehydrated at the same time and that’s the time to first get out of the heat and then secondly hydrate.”

A popsicle melted in just 14 minutes in direct sunlight on the dash of the car. In that amount of time, the temperature reached 126 degrees.