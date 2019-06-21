WATCH: Flooding covers roadways in Mercer County

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be fairly dry outside today, but footage released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the severity of flooding that still plagues Mercer County residents.

ODOT officials say if you encounter high waters, do not try to drive through them. Instead, turn around and find another way to get where you need to go.

Another round of heavy rain this week caused flooding issues for northern parts of the Miami Valley, and Flash Flood Warnings were in place for several hours Wednesday in counties such as Auglaize, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby.

In Mercer County, several roads remain closed due to high waters.

READ MORE: Flooding causes road closures across Miami Valley

  • 6-20 Grand Lake St Marys 2
    Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 Grand Lake St Marys 1
    Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 Grand Lake St Marys 3
    Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 St Anthony Road in Mercer County 3
    Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 St Anthony Road in Mercer County 2
    Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 Fleetfoot Road
    (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 Mary St in Botkins 2
    HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)
  • 6-20 Mary St in Botkins 1
    HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)
  • 6-20 Clover 4 Road Mercer Co
    Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 Clover 4 Road Mercer Co 2
    Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • 6-20 St Anthony Road in Mercer County
    Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • Residents in Mercer County look on at a car lost to flood waters. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)
  • (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

The National Weather Service said so many roads had to be shut down initially, the county ran out of High Water/Road Closed signs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS