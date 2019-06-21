WATCH: Flooding covers roadways in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be fairly dry outside today, but footage released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the severity of flooding that still plagues Mercer County residents.
ODOT officials say if you encounter high waters, do not try to drive through them. Instead, turn around and find another way to get where you need to go.
Another round of heavy rain this week caused flooding issues for northern parts of the Miami Valley, and Flash Flood Warnings were in place for several hours Wednesday in counties such as Auglaize, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby.
In Mercer County, several roads remain closed due to high waters.
READ MORE: Flooding causes road closures across Miami Valley
The National Weather Service said so many roads had to be shut down initially, the county ran out of High Water/Road Closed signs.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.