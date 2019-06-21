WATCH: Flooding covers roadways in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be fairly dry outside today, but footage released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the severity of flooding that still plagues Mercer County residents.

ODOT officials say if you encounter high waters, do not try to drive through them. Instead, turn around and find another way to get where you need to go.

Another round of heavy rain this week caused flooding issues for northern parts of the Miami Valley, and Flash Flood Warnings were in place for several hours Wednesday in counties such as Auglaize, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby.

In Mercer County, several roads remain closed due to high waters.

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)

HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)

Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Residents in Mercer County look on at a car lost to flood waters. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

The National Weather Service said so many roads had to be shut down initially, the county ran out of High Water/Road Closed signs.

