DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton will be welcoming its new Police Chief on Monday morning.

According to the City of Dayton, Kamran Afzal will be sworn in as Director and Chief of the Dayton Police Department in a ceremony held at City Hall in the City Commission Chambers.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Kamran Afzal as the new chief of police for the Dayton Police Department at the end of October. She said Chief Afzal has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement operations and executive leadership, including his most recent service as the police chief in Hopewell, Virginia.

“I am humbled beyond words and privileged to be given the honor of leading a dynamic department and continue to build upon the Dayton Police Department’s legacy,” said Chief Afzal.

The ceremony will begin at 10 am