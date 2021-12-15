DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is revealing its new flag on Wednesday, December 15.

According to the city, work began in 2019 when the city asked the public for designs and elements for the new flag. The city’s intention was to create a flag that reflects the input of its citizens. Sadly, this project was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic

Before the break, three flags were submitted to the public for an open comment period. An all-volunteer committee of 20 oversaw the re-design process and recommended a final design to the Dayton City Commission.

Two years later, a new design has finally been chosen.

The flag will be revealed at City Hall at 10 am on Wednesday, December 15. The former flag has been in use since 1958, the city said.

You can watch it live here on WDTN.com.

For more information on the Dayton Flag Project, click here.