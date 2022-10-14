Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will provide an update after an officer was stabbing while responding to a call.

The Dayton Police Department will hold a press conference Friday at 2 p.m. regarding an officer being stabbed on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from DPD were dispatched out to the scene of a call for a reported mental health issue around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 1500 block of Bancroft Street in Dayton.

Just before 3 p.m., police announced over the radio that an officer inside the home had been stabbed. Additional police rushed to the scene and a suspect, a 29-year-old man, was quickly apprehended.

Dayton Police released the following statement:

The officer was stabbed in the neck and we are fortunate a major artery was not struck. The officer has been treated and released and will be off while recuperating from his injuries. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail with several felony charges pending. – Dayton Police Department

The investigation is ongoing.

The press conference will be streamed live in the video player above.