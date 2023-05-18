VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Leaders of Dayton Air Show are speaking to the public to discuss the impact the construction on the July show.

The Air Show is talking about the new construction and the positive effects the construction at the site will have on the upcoming Air Show.

From July 22 to 23, spectators will gather at Dayton International Airport to see a variety of different aircraft and ride on a helicopter. Children are able to watch the airplanes and participate in face painting, dig in a sandbox with other kids, climb on a gym and more.

If you’re wanting to purchase tickets, click here to find out when each sale becomes active. You will also be able to see the prices for the different ticket options as well.

