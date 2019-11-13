WATCH: Crews rescue worker trapped on McDonald’s sign in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) —A man trapped more than 100 feet in the air atop a McDonald’s sign has been safely rescued.

Matt Keller told WLWT he was doing maintenance on the sign, which sits off I-75 and across from a McDonald’s on Commerce Drive in Middletown. He was in one of the golden arches when the lift used to get up there shut down.

Keller said he knew what he had to do.

“Stay calm, make a phone call and have them come get me,” Keller said.

Thankfully, Keller had a cellphone on him and was wearing heated gear. He called his boss, who then called 911.

The Middletown Fire Department responded. Chief Paul Lolli said he quickly realized this was a job for the Butler County Technical Rescue Team, which is made up of firefighters from multiple departments in Butler County.

“This is their baby. This is what they do. This is what they train to do,” Lolli said.

Lolli gave WLWT a play-by-play account as the rescue unfolded.

“We’re in constant contact with him, talking to him on the phone. He’s remaining calm,” Lolli said. “We’ve got a 110-foot aerial ladder that has a bucket on it from the city of Monroe, and the tech rescue team is going up in that bucket right now getting a rope system tied up, a harness, a full-body harness on the worker who is stuck up in the man lift.”

Firefighters safely got Keller into their bucket. The rescue was a success.

“Great, great group of guys. Did what they needed to do,” Keller said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.