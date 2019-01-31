WATCH: Crash video highlights icy road dangers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow and ice in Thursday night’s forecast could mean a messy commute Friday morning, and video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows just how dangerous frozen overpasses and bridges can be.

The incident, showing a pickup truck hitting an icy patch before crashing into a guardrail and colliding with a semi, happened in November, but OSP shared it on Thursday as a reminder to give yourself more than enough time to get to your destination.

“Make sure you’ve got both hands on the wheel, that you’re avoiding any kind of sudden inputs, if you can, in steering and breaking. Monitor your speed; just because it’s 60 or 70 miles per hour, but that is for ideal conditions,” says Sgt. Chris Colbert with the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The situation in the video becomes even scarier as the pickup and semi trucks barrel toward a disabled car on the side of the road.

This video from @OSHP is scary, but it demonstrates a few important things: One, bridges and overpasses freeze faster and can remain icier longer than the rest of the roadway. And two, do not stand outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside while waiting for help. #SaferOhio pic.twitter.com/vx57okMwUH — ODOT NW Ohio (@ODOT_NWOhio) January 31, 2019

Sgt. Colbert says that if your car breaks down, you should get out of the roadway if possible, but stay in your vehicle if you can.

“When you’re outside of your vehicle, you have absolutely no protection,” he says.

Those waiting by the disabled car narrowly escape serious injury.

Sgt. Colbert adds that if you see a car on the side of the road, instead of stopping, consider being a reliable witness by providing an accurate location to OSP or service crews.

“It’s kind of a Catch 22,” he says. “Most people are trying to help, but when you stop, you become another object to be hit.”

It is also recommended that drivers download the Ohio Department of Transportation’s app, OHGO. It provides access to traffic cameras and gives you a good look at road conditions before you head out.

