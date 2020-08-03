WATCH: Congressman Turner honors victims of Dayton shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner spoke on the House floor last week to honor the victims of the Oregon District shooting as we approach one year since the tragedy.

“Within a mere thirty-two seconds, because of the courageous acts of the police officers, the shooter was dead. Hundreds of lives were saved. A year later, our community is still reeling from this senseless act of evil,” he said.

Turner goes on to say that the community remains thankful for the quick action of the Dayton police officers who responded.

Nine lives were lost on August 4, 2019, including: Lois Oglesby, Megan Betts, Saeed Saleh, Derrick Fudge, Nicholas Cumer, Thomas McNichols, Beatrice Warren-Curtis, Monica Brickhouse, and Logan Turner.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS