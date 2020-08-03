WATCH: Congressman Turner honors victims of Dayton shooting

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner spoke on the House floor last week to honor the victims of the Oregon District shooting as we approach one year since the tragedy.

“Within a mere thirty-two seconds, because of the courageous acts of the police officers, the shooter was dead. Hundreds of lives were saved. A year later, our community is still reeling from this senseless act of evil,” he said.

Turner goes on to say that the community remains thankful for the quick action of the Dayton police officers who responded.

Nine lives were lost on August 4, 2019, including: Lois Oglesby, Megan Betts, Saeed Saleh, Derrick Fudge, Nicholas Cumer, Thomas McNichols, Beatrice Warren-Curtis, Monica Brickhouse, and Logan Turner.