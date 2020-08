DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is encouraging the public to observe nine minutes of silence at 8:04 p.m. to remember the victims of the Oregon District shooting.

Please log on to the link at 8:04 PM to help reflect on the people we loss. https://t.co/ahCuwLscX6 pic.twitter.com/vgXMNcc50R — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) August 4, 2020

The City provided a link to a video tribute on its Facebook page for 9 minutes beginning at 8:04 p.m.

Mayor Nan Whaley is expected to go live on Facebook at 8 p.m. ahead of the tribute.