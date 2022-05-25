BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones spoke to the community about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Authorities said the teen barricaded himself inside a classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way.”

This mass casualty event was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Jones spoke about how the process of handling a mass casualty event such as this includes “Organized Chaos.” Children are told to run, hide and go down, while authorities immediately enter the building. He also mentioned that the community should be patient with law enforcement while they sort through the aftermath of such an event.

“After this happens you have to account for those who have been killed, those who have been injured,” Jones said. “Then you have to account for where’s the shooter? Has the shooter been neutralized? And in these situations, there’s always room that it’s more than one shooter.”

Jones then went on to discuss how his response is not to ban guns, but to increase security in schools. This not only includes having metal detectors in schools, but also arming and properly training staff for these situations.

“We’re not going to do away with guns if that makes you feel good,” Jones said. “It’s not the time to talk about that. What we’ve got to talk about is coming together and coming up with a solution that works for all schools.”

he said he believes civilians should receive significant training to handle these situations. he also said training should be more than a simple five to ten-hour course.

“If you can afford to have school teachers, you can afford to have school personnel that are civilians armed and trained properly,” he said.

“We gotta stand up and we’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do to protect the kids in school. And what we’re doing is not enough,” Jones said. “And we need to be on the same page – it doesn’t matter what political party you belong to, or don’t belong, You’ve gotta make these schools safe.”