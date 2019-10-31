WATCH: Baltimore Ravens head coach congratulates Xenia on landing potential playoff spot

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia is likely to clinch a playoff spot tonight for the first time in the team’s history, and Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh sent them a video to congratulate them on their milestone.

Harbaugh’s dad coached at Xenia High School back in the 1960s and also coached Eaton for a period of time.

“The relationships that you have will stick with you for the rest of your lives,” he said. “You will walk together forever in those relationships and being a part of that great football team. So take pride in that.”

He went on to say that the courage the players show on the field during game time should carry them through their day-to-day interactions with both friends and strangers.

“You’re the football team. You’re the football players. You’re the guys that they look up to. You’re the strongest guys in the building, right?” he said. “You should be taking a stand for what’s right and for what’s good, and look after those in the school that can’t look after themselves as well.”

If the Buccaneers win their game against Fairborn tonight, this will be their best season since 1969.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.