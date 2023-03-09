DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you know what day to put your trash out? You may want to double-check, as pickup days are changing across the city of Dayton.
Starting on March 27, collection days will change in 34 Dayton neighborhoods, the city said. Residents in affected areas will receive a letter detailing the changes.
Affected neighborhoods include:
- Arlington
- Belmont
- College Hill
- DeWeese
- Downtown Dayton
- Edgemont
- Fairlane
- Fairview
- Hearthstone
- Hillcrest
- Historic Inner East
- Lakeview
- Linden Heights
- MacFarlane
- McPherson Town
- Miami Chapel
- Midtown
- North Riverdale
- Northridge Estates
- Oregon
- Patterson Park
- Pheasant Hill
- Philadelphia Woods
- Pineview
- Riverdale
- Roosevelt
- Shroyer Park
- South Park
- Springfield
- University Park
- Walnut Hills
- Webster Station
- Wolf Creek
- Wright Dunbar
To learn what day your trash pickup will be, visit the interactive map here and enter your address in the search bar. Click here to find the 2023 calendar for each zone.
Trash will be collected during each zone’s determined day, with the exception of holidays, when service will be moved to the following day, the city of Dayton said. Observed holidays in 2023 include the following:
- New Year’s Day: Observed January 2
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Observed January 26
- Good Friday: Observed April 7
- Memorial Day: Observed May 26
- Independence Day: Observed July 4
- Labor Day: Observed September 4
- Christmas: Observed December 25 and 26
Recycling will be collected every other week on the day indicated by your zone. Bulk Waste collections must be scheduled in advance, the city says, and will be collected one Friday a month based on your zone.
For more information, visit the City of Dayton website here.