Waste companies asking customers to help protect trash collectors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Waste companies serving the Miami Valley are asking customers to follow best practices and take more care in putting out their garbage to protect trash collectors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Companies that serve the area including Waste Management Inc., Rumpke and Republic Services have put new guidelines on their websites as the virus has made its way through Ohio.

“We’re asking them to take a few extra steps, Molly Yeager of Rumpke Inc. said. “Things like making sure all of the trash is bagged. We don’t want workers to open cans and see used tissues and them blowing all over.”

Republic has suspended collecting trash that’s not put into a cart. In a statement on its website, the company said if the customer doesn’t have a cart, all items must be bagged. It’s only taking recyclables that fit in the bins and suspending bulk and yard waste pickup.

A statement on the website for Waste Management Inc. said the outbreak may cause schedule changes for trash pickups. The company is also purchasing more cleaning supplies to sanitize equipment.

Yeager said if there is possibly trash containing COVID-19, the gear workers currently have should keep them protected.

“They’re wearing puncture resistant gloves, goggles and we’re asking them to avoid touching their face as much as possible,” Yeager said. “We’ve been enforcing social distancing at facilities, we’ve removed the break rooms and been instructing employees to pretty much come in, get your keys and books and get out on your routes, and then turn everything in.”

Yeager said when the outbreak began the company had seen an increase in truck fires. Customers were cleaning out trash as the virus was coming in, and that led to more flammable items being tossed in with regular garbage.

For more information on garbage collection and COVID-19, visit the website for the National Waste and Recycling Association.