WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — During a monthly test, Washington Township found that two outdoor warning sirens are not in working order.

According to a Facebook post by Washington Township, one is located near Driscoll Elementary in the northern part of the township, and the other is located near Schoolhouse Park in the southern portion.

Washington Township reported that they are waiting for parts to fix both sirens and urged residents to stay informed about potential weather events.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts through CodeRed.