Washington Twp. woman collects suitcases for foster kids

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A Washington Township woman has collected more than 100 suitcases and bags for children in foster care to give them something more permanent to transport their belongings.

“It’s great. It’s great for the kids, and I’m loving every minute of that,” beams Pam Jones.

She got the idea after seeing a post on Facebook. The post asks people to donate their old suitcases and bags for children in foster care because children often only have trash bags to transport their belongings. Pam’s heart went out, and she shared the post on the app “Nextdoor” to start a collection.

“Once I posted it out there, everything went crazy,” says Pam.

After just 30 minutes of putting a call out for donations, a woman showed up at Pam’s door with half a dozen suitcases.

“Every day I get text messages and phone calls and bags dropped off at the door,” describes Pam.

Since Thursday, donations keep coming. Pam estimates she’s collected about 100 suitcases and counting. The more bags she gets, the more children she can help.

“If this can create a little bit of comfort, it’s worth it,” states Pam.

Her efforts have reached beyond Washington Township.

“I’ve gotten calls from other states now, not realizing that we are in Ohio. But in talking to the people that have called, I’ve convinced them to start this in their town,” Pam says.

Pam has a spot at her front door where people can leave donations. She’s collecting donations through March 1.

If you would like to donate, call 513-313-6538.