WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A Starbucks in Washington Township is back open after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The store on Lyons Road closed for deep cleaning after they found out about the positive diagnosis.
They reopened on Friday, July 10, but will operate on limited hours. For now, they will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Washington Twp. Starbucks reopens following COVID-19 case
- Pres. Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence
- NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA
- New Lay’s flavored after beloved dishes at iconic American restaurants
- National security leaders say China is trying to hack U.S. healthcare companies to find COVID-19 vaccine