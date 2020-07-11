Washington Twp. Starbucks reopens following COVID-19 case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A Starbucks in Washington Township is back open after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store on Lyons Road closed for deep cleaning after they found out about the positive diagnosis.

They reopened on Friday, July 10, but will operate on limited hours. For now, they will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS