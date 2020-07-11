Washington Twp. Starbucks reopens following COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A Starbucks in Washington Township is back open after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store on Lyons Road closed for deep cleaning after they found out about the positive diagnosis.

They reopened on Friday, July 10, but will operate on limited hours. For now, they will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.