Washington Twp. places police services levy on ballot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Washington Township residents will vote on a levy in the March primary election to fund to maintain police services in the township.

Trustees unanimously approved the $2.3 million police services replacement levy, which would provide a little more than half of the funding for the township’s police services, which are delivered through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

If approved, a homeowner would pay approximately $80.50 annually for $100,000 of appraised tax value, which is $6.25 more than in 2019.

“Our objective is to remain conservative with taxpayer money while maintaining stability for township police services,” Trustee president Dale Berry said. “The levy balances these two objectives.”

