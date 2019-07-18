Washington Twp. opens cooling center to beat the heat

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Washington Township Recreation Center opened its doors as a cooling center to help people escape the heat and take a break from the hot weather.

As heat index values climb to triple digits, the center is providing some relief.

“People can come in, cool off, charge their devices, sit and relax,” says recreation supervisor Lynn Sellers.

People like Susan Komorowski spent the morning exercising indoors at the rec. She knows all too well the danger of being outdoors when it’s hot.

“It seems to be fairly easy to get overheated, where I’ve got no sweating and my skin was cool and my breathing was extremely rapid with a rapid heart rate,” describes Susan. “That is really scary.”

While she and her husband Art spent the morning inside, he plans to brave the temperatures and spend the afternoon outside.

“I have things to do. The rain washed me out yesterday. So I plan to mow the grass this afternoon,” says Art.

Afternoons are when the rec expects to see people using the cooling center in the next few days.

“We might see people sort of mid-afternoon when the heat really starts to rise, and maybe fans are no longer working, or maybe air conditioners aren’t keeping up with the heat,” states Sellers.

The Washington Township Recreation Center is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

