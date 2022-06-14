WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Washington Township and the City of Centerville will be offering a cooling station during the dangerously hot and humid conditions this week.

According to Washington Township, a cooling station will be available at the Washington Township RecPlex located at 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. during normal business hours.

The cooling station is for those working, playing outside or living without air conditioning.

If you have questions, call the Rec Center at 937-433-0130.