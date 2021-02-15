Washington Twp. mom creatively uses winter weather to teach kids science, math

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Many people aren’t fans of the cold and snow but one Miami Valley mother is turning the weather into a classroom for her kids.



Washington Township mom, Laura Shafovaloff, has taken on homeschooling her children during the pandemic. While some have seen February’s freezing temperatures and snow as an inconvenience, Shafovaloff said she and her kids, Addie and Ollie, are taking full advantage.

“We thought about building an igloo since we were facing about a week and a half of frigid temperatures here,” she said. “We were looking for ways to still keep us outside and active.”

But instead of building an igloo, the Shafovaloffs decided to add a bit of magic to their project, building a colorful castle to learn about the weather, recycling, and math.

“Over the last couple of days we have talked so much about architecture and engineering. We [also] learned about thermal mass and thermal heat.”

Shafovaloff said the time spent outdoors also gets the kids moving and is helping them meet their goal to spend 1000 hours outside for the year. And with the pandemic causing a deviation from typical schooling options, she said using a resource as simple as outdoors has offered her family stability.

“It’s been my goal this year to just create magic and a lot of memories for them because things have been so disrupted, and there hasn’t been a lot of consistency with things. And so we have really found that getting outside and spending time together has been a way for us to bring some consistency to our life.”

And while the kids are not in a physical building, Addie and Ollie said they’re making the best of learning from home and playing in the snow.

“It’s really fun,” said seven-year-old Ollie. We do a lot of cool stuff and a lot of science and math. It’s just really fun.”

Shafovaloff added, for people who don’t always favor the cold, getting outside may offer some benefits worth considering.

“You know, Mother Nature has a wonderful way of providing endless opportunities for activities. Definitely ones that sometimes are not planned. And so it’s just it’s been a way for us to all to come together as a family as well as stay in touch with many of their friends.”