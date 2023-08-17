WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Washington Township restaurant on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 6:07 p.m. The initial call for firefighters to respond was on a report of a fire at Paragon Supper Club, located in the 700 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road.

At the time 2 NEWS spoke to dispatch, no injuries had been reported.

The restaurant posted on social media at 7:01 p.m. that the restaurant would be closed the rest of Thursday because of “extenuating circumstances.”

