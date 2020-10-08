Washington Twp. Fire Department receives $260,000 grant from FEMA

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Washington Township Fire Department received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) of over $260,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grant will be used to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus because many the department is currently using have reached their limit and replacing them will put them in compliance for another decade.

“The primary goal of applying for and receiving grant funding is to increase our ability to serve the community and help offset the equipment cost to taxpayers,” says Ian Emmons, deputy fire chief.

The department has received an award from AFG in previous years, purchasing an exhaust system for two of the stations as well as a new fire engine.