WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A local Chick-Fil-A location is back open after nearly six months of renovations.

The Washington Township Chick-Fil-A location reopened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to eager customers wanting to “Eat Mor Chikin,” according to social media. Upon reopening, three drive thru lanes greeted drivers. One of the lanes is dedicated to mobile orders.

On Friday, March 31, the restaurant temporarily closed for renovations. During the closure, photos on social media show renovations were made both inside and outside of the building.

2 NEWS reached out to the operator of the location for further comment on reopening, but have yet to hear back.