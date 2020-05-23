Washington Twp. cancels 2 summer events due to coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Officials in Washington Township have canceled two summer events due to coronavirus concerns: the Firefighters Ice Cream Social and the Community Cruise In.

They say that planning for these events takes place months in advance, making it necessary for the township to identify a different course of action this year.

“Both events also rely heavily on the generosity of local business sponsors. Given that this is a challenging year for many of our local businesses, we do not want to burden them more,” Township Administrator Jesse Lightle said.

The Firefighters Ice Cream Social has been a community staple for 71 years, drawing about 6,000 people as the township’s longest-running special event.

The Community Cruise In began in 2019 with about 1,900 in attendance, in collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Both events are expected to return in 2021.