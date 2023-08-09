WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual community event is returning to Washington Township RecPlex.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. The event will primarily feature cars and food, and is open to everyone in the community.

Attendees at the event will be able to see classic cars, play some games, eat some hamburgers, hotdogs, ice cream, popsicles and more. Trophies for People’s Choice will be awarded to three vehicles. Families will have the opportunity to go inside of the RecPlex to experience free open gym, swimming, and rock climbing during the event.

(Courtesy: Washington Township)

(Courtesy: Washington Township)

(Courtesy: Washington Township)

Sparky the Fire Dog will be on-site, along with activities like painting a fire truck and shooting water at a pretend fire will be favorites returning at the community event.

Washington Twp. says the cruise in will be taking place rain or shine, so you are encouraged to bring the family out for the family-friendly event.