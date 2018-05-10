Washington Township residents celebrate Election Day win

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- Residents in Washington Township celebrated a win Wednesday while a local developer went back to the drawing board. This came after voters rejected Issue 15.

The Hithergreen Center in Washington Township has been the center of debate for several months. Development company Pebbles Homes proposed a high-density housing project on the property. Plans included the construction of 35 single family homes on a 14 acre property. The plans went against current zoning codes. Township trustees voted to change to the zoning rules. Residents however, disagreed with the rules and collected signatures to put the changes on the May ballot.

The property has served as a school, a church and a senior citizen center in the past. A high-density housing plan is not what neighbors like Lara Schmitz wanted. She was happy to learn voters turn down the issue.

“It made my day. I know that I have friends in other parts of Washington Township that spread the word and supported us,” Schmitz said.

Voters rejected the issue 72 to 27 percent.

Local resident Joan Brooke believes the vote sent a message.

“Government is great but they don’t always do what people want. So, the people have spoken here and we’ve told them what we want,” Brooke said.

Now, the developers behind the plans are back to square one.

“I don’t think anyone likes to lose but we’re okay with it. We’re just weighing our options and trying to figure out the best direction for us to proceed,” Tom Pebbles of Pebbles Homes said.

In the meantime, Schmitz is grateful for her community’s support. “I think it shows people are committed to preserving neighborhoods,” she said.

