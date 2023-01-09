Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Washington Township residents can expect to see a 1.5-million-dollar levy for recreation services on the May 2 ballot, according to a release.

The decision to place the levy on the ballot was based on a unanimous vote by the Washington Township Board of Trustees at the Jan. 9 meeting.

If approved, the five-year levy will replace an expiring 1-mill levy. The proposed levy would ensure the department could pay competitive wages for staff, enhance current infrastructure, and fund improvements and repairs to aging facilities and equipment, according to Trustee President Dale Berry.

Homeowners would pay $52.50 per $100,000 of home value, a $1.82 per month increase.

“The recreation department has always been an excellent steward of taxpayer money, and we believe this levy will allow the Township to continue investing in events and programs that benefit the entire community,” Berry said. “Additionally, maintaining competitive wages is critical to ensuring that we continue investing in our most valuable resource: the recreation staff who run our summer camp program, teach aquatic lessons, manage senior enrichment activities and more.”

The levy is expected to generate additional annual revenue of $1.34 million per year.

Revenue funds programs for all ages in aquatics, camps, fitness, sports and the arts. User fees, memberships and grants provide approximately 50 percent of the recreation budget, and the levy funds the rest, the release states.

The Recreation Department’s mission is to build a shared sense of community for all ages by providing diverse programs in a safe and engaging environment, according to Recreation Director Mark Metzger.

“This is about re-investing in what we already have,” Metzger said. “Making our spaces even more accessible and enhancing the exceptional programs we offer is how we continue serving the community at large.”

The Township provides recreation services for all Washington Township residents, including Centerville, and all residents vote on recreation levies.