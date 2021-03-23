Washington Township Fire Department to acquire land for new station

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Washington Township Fire Department is planning to aquire land to build a fire station that would replace the department’s oldest fire station

The land is on Franklin Street adjacent to Centerville High School and owned by Centerville City School District, according to a release. It will replace Station 41 at 163 Maple Avenue.

“Moving Station 41 from its current location to one that can provide more efficient service to the community is one example of how we continue to fulfill our levy promise to residents. Our department always strives for excellence and we are grateful to have such a strong partnership with the School District,” says Jesse Lightle, Township Administrator.

The township and school district have worked together to negotiate a contract for the land purchase, establishing a selling price of $42,000 per acre. The parcel is approximately 5 to 6 acres.