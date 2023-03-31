DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local Chick-fil-A location is temporarily closing for renovations.

The Washington Township location of Chick-fil-A, located at 1482 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. is closing their doors temporarily at the end of business on Friday, March 31. A post on the location’s social media page says the reason for the closure is to renovate and will be back “better than ever”.

“We thank you for your continued support and dedication,” the post said. “We look forward to continuing to serve you at our Cornerstone location. Stay connected to our Facebook & Instagram pages to see updates and pictures of our progress.”

The location responded to a comment of the same post regarding the time frame of reopening.

“We don’t have a definitive reopen date at this point. We are hoping no longer than 10-12 weeks.”

The location is asking people to visit the Chick-fil-A at 5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville to enjoy food and be served.

It is not known at this time what renovations the location is planning to do. 2 NEWS has reached out to the location for comment and waiting to hear back.